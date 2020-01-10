In India, you have to be much disciplined with the basics: Aaron Finch

Ahead of Australia-India 3-match ODI series starting January 14, Australian skipper Aaron Finch addressed a press conference in Mumbai. Speaking at the PC, he stated that in India one should be much disciplined with the basics. "I think in India, you have to be much disciplined with the basics. A lot of time we get caught up in worrying about things that are not that relevant, all that we need to do is get the basics right," said Aaron Finch.