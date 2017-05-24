India move into Sudirman Cup badminton quarters

Gold coast, May 24 (IANS) India progressed to the quarter-finals after Indonesia finished third despite defeating Denmark 3-2 in the last match of the Group 1D of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship here on Wednesday.

India, Denmark and Indonesia won one match each. But India qualified for the knockout stage on the basis of the number of games won. Denmark, having won six matches and lost four, topped the group, followed by India (5-5) and Indonesia (4-6).

Earlier on Tuesday, putting aside their dismal performance in their first tie against Denmark, India defeated Indonesia 4-1 in a do or die encounter which helped them to qualify for the quarter-finals at the Carrara Indoor Sports Stadium.

India will be up against record 10-time champions China, who outplayed Thailand 5-0 on Friday.

Among other matches, Chinese Taipei stunned South Korea 3-2 while Canada defeated New Zealand 5-0 and Sri Lanka thrashed Slovakia 5-0.

Japan edged past Malaysia 3-2 and Vietnam demolished Scotland 4-1.

Among other teams, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Denmark have qualified for the knock-out stage.

-IANS

gau/pur/vt