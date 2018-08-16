India move up a place to 96th in FIFA rankings

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) The Indian football team on Thursday climbed one spot to the 96th in the recently released FIFA rankings.

India were ranked 97 in the previous rankings but moved up a rung after FIFA implemented a new ranking system called ELO where points are added and subtracted to the team's existing tally before every match.

India will take part in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship in September and continue their preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019.

They are clubbed with with Sri Lanka and Maldives in Group B of the SAFF meet.

Meanwhile, 2018 FIFA World Cup winner France have taken a leap of six spots to clinch the number one FIFA ranking followed by Belgium, Brazil, Croatia and Uruguay.

