India is the most secular country in the world: Rajnath Singh on Archbishop's letter

An Archbishop in Delhi circulated a letter to priests asking to "pray for country" ahead of 2019 elections. Speaking about the letter, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I have not seen the letter, but I want to say India is one of those countries where minorities are safe and no one is allowed to discriminate on the basis of caste and religion". On May 21, The Delhi Archbishop, Anil Couto, had released a circular to churches and other Christian institutions across the city, asking the Christian community to hold prayers and observe a fast on Fridays for the nation's sake.