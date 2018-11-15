India, Morocco sign three key agreements

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) India and Morocco signed three major agreements, including in the areas of legal and judicial cooperation and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, during the course of Moroccan Minister of Justice Mohamed Auajjar's ongoing visit to India.

According to a statement issued by the Moroccan Embassy, Aujjar, who is visiting India from November 11 to 18, met Minister of Law, Justice, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on November 12.

During this meeting, Auajjar and Prasad signed the Agreement on Legal and Judicial Cooperation in Civil and Commercial Matters between Morocco and as well as a Joint Declaration of Intent between the two ministries, according to the statement.

The same day, Auajjar met Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju following which the two sides signed the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

On November 13, Auajjar met Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh. "During this meeting, the two Ministers signed the Extradition Agreement between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of India," the embassy statement said.

This was followed by a meeting between Auajjar and the Attorney General K.K. Venugopal.

During the course of his visit, the visiting Moroccan minister will also attend the 19th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World being held in Lucknow from November 14 to 20.

--IANS

ab/prs