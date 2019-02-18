India, Morocco sign agreements on bilateral cooperation

Rabat, Feb 19 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on Monday signed four agreements to cement bilateral cooperation.

The two foreign ministers inked four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the areas of security, housing, investments and youths, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at a press briefing, Bourita said the signing of these agreements will strengthen the legal framework governing the relations between the two countries.

For her part, the Indian foreign minister stressed that India is committed to developing bilateral relations with Morocco.

Swaraj also met with several Moroccan officials, including the Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani.

