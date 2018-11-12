India, Morocco sign agreement on combatting crime

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) India and Morocco on Monday signed an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, a move to strengthen bilateral cooperation and provide strong legal base for extradition of fugitive offenders, a Home Ministry statement said.

The pact was signed by India's Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Morocco's Minister of Justice Mohamed Aujjar here.

"The agreement will strengthen bilateral cooperation with Morocco and enhance effectiveness and provide a broad legal framework for prevention, investigation and prosecution of crimes; as well as in tracing, restraint and confiscation of funds meant to finance terrorist acts," the statement said.

The Ministers reiterated their resolve to jointly counter the threats posed by organised crime and terrorism.

The agreement will provide a strong legal base for the extradition of fugitive offenders who are accused of economic offences, terrorism and other serious offences in one contracting state and found in another contracting state.

This agreement will enhance co-operation in the service of summons, judicial documents, letters of request and the execution of judgments decrees and arbitral awards.

On November 8, the union Cabinet gave its approval for the agreement.

India and Morocco have enjoyed cordial and friendly relations and over the years bilateral relations have witnessed significant depth and growth. Both nations are part of the Non-Aligned Movement.

--IANS

rak/ksk/vm