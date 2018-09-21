India should be more resolute in Pak's disintegration rather than settling differences: Subramanian Swamy

On the sidelines of the meeting scheduled between External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistan counterpart at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said that India should be more resolute in the disintegration of Pakistan instead of settling differences through talk. Swamy said, "It will send a wrong message if we are seen being ready to speak with Pakistan at the drop of a hint." "We should be more committed in the breakup of Pakistan, because they have enslaved the Sindhis, Balochis and the Pashtuns. We should treat Pakistan as a barbaric state and it needs to be taught a lesson, and it can only be done by disintegration of Pakistan."