India, Mongolia exchange agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Aiming to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between both the nations, India and Mongolia signed agreements in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar on Wednesday. Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Foreign Minister of Mongolia Tsogtbaatar Damdin exchanged the agreements. This is Swaraj's maiden visit to Mongolia after she joined the office as the EAM in 2014. She also attended the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Beijing on Tuesday.