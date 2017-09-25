India Mobile Congress to see participation from 8 embassies

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The stage is all set for the first three-day India Mobile Congress starting September 27, which will also see participation from eight embassies.

"Eight embassies -- UK, US, Germany, France, Sweden, the Philippines, Finland and Israel -- will participate in the event. We expect 25,000-50,000 footfall every year at the event," said Rajan S. Mathews, Director General, Cellular Operators' Association of India.

"Along with Google India and the British High Commission, the Government of India along with the Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and entrepreneurship are supporting this as an annual event," he added.

The event is jointly organised by Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and K AND D Communications.

The event is for business-to-consumer and business-to-government activities.

The organisers expect that the event will give a 360 degree view of the industry where people from the core industry, original equipment manufacturers and handset manufacturers, among others, would be present.

Besides, telecom service providers, various start-ups, and companies in artificial intelligence and robotics will also participate.

--IANS

ag/dg