India May See 'Normal' Moonsoon This Year as La-Nina Side Effects Ease: Report

As the side effects of the La Nina weather pattern ease, India should experience a “normal” June-September monsoon season, said a report by the Skymet Weather Services Pvt Ltd.

“There is sufficient cooling in the Pacific Ocean now and La Niña conditions are at the peak. The Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) are likely to rise soon and the probability of continued La Niña will fall. This will reduce to about 50% when the Monsoon arrives. This could be one of the ‘normal’ Monsoon years making a sound start and ending within the upper half of normal range," said the private weather forecaster on Sunday.

However, it warned that there were still some risk attached to few areas.

The monsoon season is considered usual when, according to the weather office, total rainfall is reported between 96 percent and 104 percent of the national average of just over 88 centimetres (45 inches).

Indian farmers and agriculturists await the monsoon season eagerly for field irrigation and to fills reservoirs for crops sown in the winter.