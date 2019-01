The United Nations (UN) has predicted India to produce around 70,000 babies on New Year's Day, more than any other country in the world. UN's data says India will witness birth of over 69,994 children on the first day of 2019, followed by China and Nigeria with 44,940 babies and 25,685 babies respectively. Globally, around 18 percent of total baby births are estimated to take place in India only.