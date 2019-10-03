India, Mauritius committed to work for prosperity, peace in world: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the joint inaugural of Metro Express and ENT Hospital Projects in Mauritius through Video Conference said both India and Mauritius are committed to work for peace in the world. While speaking through video conference, Modi said, "Both India and Mauritius are diverse and vibrant democracies, committed to working for prosperity of our peoples, as well as for peace in our region and the world."