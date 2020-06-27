India’s massive build up will deter Chinese from indulging in misadventure

New Delhi, June 27: India's Army Chief General M M Naravane has told the political leadership that matching the strength will deter any offensive or misadventure by the Chinese along the Line of Actual Control.

The Army Chief who returned to the national capital on Thursday after his visit to the forward areas in eastern Ladakh briefed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

During the briefing, General Naravane said that the Chinese are unlikely to attempt any misadventure. The Chinese are flexing their muscles and have deployed a large number of troops an weaponry along the unresolved LAC. There is a heavy build up especially at the Daulat Beg Oldie Depsang area, the Army assessment says.

India has deployed thousands of additional troops. They are also backed by tanks, combat vehicles and howitzers in the region. The IAF fighters such as the Sukhoi-30 MKIs and MIG-29s are also regularly patrolling the skies.

The Indian troops are in a state of full preparedness and as a result of these actions, the Army's assessment is that the Chinese will not indulge in any misadventure. There would be clashes and face-offs owing to the tensions at the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso. For now both the Indian and Chinese forces are maintaining stand-off distance from each other.

The Indian Army has however vowed not to let China grab any more territory and would continue to press for the restoration of status quo ante. The assessment also says that the de-escalation and disengagement will take many more months. Looking at how matters are on the ground, the internal assessment says that it may drag on at least until October before the situation normalises.

The chief was on a two day visit to eastern Ladakh, where he took stock of the situation amidst the rising tensions with China.

The Indian Army in its assessment says that the situation along the LAC is a tricky one.

There is mutual consensus for a disengagement, but the continuing build up by the Chinese army is a cause for concern.

In addition to this the Army Chief would also be holding discussions with Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and the Indian Air Force and Navy chiefs.

He would brief them about the force requirements on the ground. A decision on this would be handled by the CDS.

During his two day visit, he had an on the spot assessment about the stand off points with China in east Ladakh. He had also directed the troops to enhance patrolling of all the 65 points on the Line of Actual Control with the support of the Indo-Tibet Border Police.

Even as diplomatic talks continue, India still remains skeptical of China. Following the virtual meet of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs said that both sides promised to implement disengagement.

