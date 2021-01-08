‘India managing well’: Ecuador Envoy on COVID situation

New Delhi, Jan 08 (ANI): Speaking to ANI in the national capital on January 08, Ecuador's Envoy to India, Hector Cueva Jacome spoke on COVID-19 medical trials in India. Jacome said, “India has 11 million cases. Yes, you are the 2nd highest contributor of cases around the world but we need to see all the numbers behind this 11 million. 97% of the total cases in India have already recovered (heeled).” “India is managing well, numbers are saying that,” Ecuador’s Envoy to India added.