India is Maldives' closest neighbour: President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih who is on his first state visit to India since he took office, attended the India-Maldives Business Forum on Sunday. Speaking at the event, President Solih said, "India is our closest neighbour and our people are bound by ties of friendship and cultural affinity and within those close links, trade and commerce have flourished. India is not only our closest friend, it's also one of our largest trading partners."