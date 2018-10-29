India is making tremendous progress in field of digital infrastructure: PM Modi

Prime Minister addressed Indian community in Tokyo. "Today India is making tremendous progress in field of digital infrastructure. Broadband connectivity is reaching villages, over 100 Cr mobile phones are active in India, 1 GB data is cheaper than a small bottle of cold drink. This data is becoming the tool for service delivery", SAID pm Modi while addressing the gathering. PM Modi is on his 3rd Japan visit to attend 13th India-Japan annual summit, which will be held later today.