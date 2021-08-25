India Makes E-Visa Mandatory For All Afghan Nationals, Invalidates Previously Issued Visas

Swarajya Staff
·1-min read

Amid the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan, the Union Home Minisry on Wednesday (25 August) said that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa.

"Owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and streamlining of the visa process by introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa, it has been decided that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa," the Home Ministry said in a statement.

Keeping in view some reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced, previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect, it added.

Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa at the official website, the ministry said.

Earlier on 17 August, India had announced that it would issue an emergency e-Visa to Afghan nationals who want to come in the country in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there, reports ANI.

All Afghans, irrespective of religion, can apply for the 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' online and the applications would be processed in New Delhi.

