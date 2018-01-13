India major global player in refinery sector: Dharmendra Pradhan at 22nd Refinery, Petrochemicals technology meet

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while addressing the dignitaries at 22nd Refinery and Petrochemicals technology meet in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, said India has a big appetite. He added that it is one of three primary consumer of energy and in per capita, India is one among the lowest. India is the biggest refiner. He went on saying that he has seen refineries in several parts of the world but despite challenges in India, it continues to thrive as a major global player in the refinery sector.