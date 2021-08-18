India should maintain diplomatic relations with Kabul, says former EAM Natwar Singh

Former external affairs minister Natwar Singh (File Photo)
New Delhi, [India], August 18 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister(EAM) Natwar Singh on Wednesday said that India should maintain diplomatic relations with Kabul and deal with the current regime in Afghanistan.

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings.

Singh also praised the government's efforts to bring Indian nationals back home from the war-torn country.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Natwar Singh told ANI that "India took a good step to bring our people back to India. India should not break diplomatic relations with Kabul."

As the situation deteriorates in Afghanistan, Singh said "India should maintain diplomatic relations with Kabul. We cannot choose a government in Afghanistan. We have to deal with the current regime in Afghanistan. Let's see when the Taliban forms the government. We will have to wait and observe the situation."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Kabul, it was decided that our Embassy personnel would be immediately moved to India. This movement has been completed in two phases and the Ambassador and all other India-based personnel have reached New Delhi this afternoon," MEA said.

Meanwhile, in the first presser in the capital city after the siege of Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday "pledged" that the Islamic emirate in Afghanistan will not pose a threat to any country.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted by TOLO News as saying that "soon they will reach a settlement through which an Islamic government will be established in the country."

Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country, and thousands of people flocked to the Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people. (ANI)

