India has made decision on purchasing S400, discussed it with US: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi has "made its decision" on the purchase of S400 missile system from Russia and held a discussion in this regard with Washington, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, amid the looming threat of US sanctions over the purchase. As part of his three-day agenda in Washington, Jaishankar participated in a conversation held at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank. Here, the minister was quizzed on as to whether India is "willing to accept the consequences" of US actions over the purchase of the land-based missile system. To which Jaishankar replied, India has made a decision on the S400 issue and we have discussed that with the US government. "I am reasonably convinced of the power of my persuasion. It would be my hope that people understand why this particular transaction is important for us," said Minister.