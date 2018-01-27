India-made BMW G 310 GS more expensive than G310R

Maxindo Moto, BMW Motorrad's official distributor in Indonesia has launched its budget adventure bike, the BMW G 310 GS in the country for an approximate price tag of IDR 125 million. Made in India, the motorcycle has been launched in many markets across the world. In India, it will be launched later this year, after it makes its debut at the 2018 Auto Expo. It is the second product to come out of the BMW-TVS technology cooperation agreement, the first two being the BMW G 310 R. It has also been launched in Japan where the price starts from 6.7 lakh yen, which is approximately Rs 3.82 lakh. This is about Rs 45-50k more expensive than the G310R. Both, G310R and G310GS will be launched in India later this year. As they are made in India, expect price tag to be in the range of Rs 3 lakh. The BMW G310GS shares many components with the G310R. This helps the manufacturing costs low, and price of the bike competitive.