India Has Lost the Trust of Kashmiris: Farooq Abdullah to The Wire

“Well, to be honest, I wonder whether they will find someone in Kashmir who will call himself an Indian today,” said National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, in a passionate interview, peppered with strong emotions, to The Wire’s Karan Thapar.

Abdullah is a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and a present member of Parliament, who was detained, among many other political figures, in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

In response to a question on what had happened in his meeting with PM Modi, approximately 72 hours before the abrogation in 2019, Abdullah said that he had, in fact, asked PM Modi why so many troops were being moved into the state. PM Modi, however, Abdullah said, had been “completely silent on that.”

"“He said things are alright, we have heard of some security concerns. But nothing about why they were going. And no mention of Articles 370 or 35A. We left the meeting feeling very pleased.” " - Farooq Abdullah to The Wire

On being asked if he had felt deceived by the PM, Abdullah said:

"“Well he’s deceiving the nation today, so deceiving Farooq Abdullah doesn’t make any damn difference.”"

Recalling former PM Vajpayee’s charm over Kashmiri people, Abdullah said, “Do you remember how Vajpayee won the hearts of Kashmiri people with Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat?”

A Loss of Trust

Abdullah, in the interview, said that Kashmiris don’t feel Pakistani, but they don’t any longer feel Indian either. He further said that when all odds had pointed towards Pakistan, they had gone against the tide and joined India, because they had trust in India.

Further, Abdullah, said, “many Kashmiries, if you talk to them, would rather have the Chinese come in.”

He further went on to explain why that was so. “They are sick of what they are having to put up with,” said Abdullah.

Restoration of Dignity

Abdullah also said that the National Conference and all the other parties that had come together to issue the Gupkar Declaration of August 2019 were committed to restoring the dignity of Kashmiris. This, Abdullah said, meant reinstating Articles 370 and 35A and restoring statehood.



Abdullah further said:





"“India fought the British rule for 200 years… We will continue to fight for our rights too. Not by guns, not by bombs, but the Gandhian way of fighting. We may die fighting. But we are not going to give up. Our fight will continue till you don’t return our dignity.“ "

