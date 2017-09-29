India 'A' lose in Women's AHL opener

Perth, Sep 29 (IANS) India 'A started their Womens Australian Hockey League (AHL) campaign with a 1-3 loss to Victoria here on Friday.

Goals from Emily Hurtz (22nd minute), Aisling Utri (41st) and Madi Ratcliffe (55th) were enough for Victoria to start their campaign with a win as India's consolation goal was scored by captain Preeti Dubey (47th).

Both the teams started the first quarter cautiously. Victoria looked threatening in the beginning of the second quarter and they scored a wonderful field goal through Hurtz in the 22nd minute.

The third quarter saw Victoria dominate possession as they extended their lead through a well taken penalty stroke which was converted by Aisling Utri in the 41st minute.

India's captain Preeti Dubey pulled one back for the visitors scoring a field goal in the 47th minute.

But Victoria piled pressure on the young Indian team as they earned a penalty corner in the 55th minute. Madi Ratcliffe converted the penalty corner to secure the win.

India 'A' play New South Wales in their next Pool B encounter on Saturday.

--IANS

