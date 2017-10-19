India lose top ODI spot to South Africa

Dubai, Oct 19 (IANS) India lost their top One-Day International spot to South Africa in the latest team rankings released by International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Proteas returned to top spot with 6,244 points from 52 matches on Wednesday, following their 104-run victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI.

India has moved down to the second spot with 5,993 points from 50 matches. India defeated Australia 4-1 to clinch the top spot in ODI rankings earlier.

India will host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series scheduled to begin from October 22.

