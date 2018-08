India lost the first Test against England by 31 runs at Edgbaston. Chasing 194 to win, India was all out for 162 on the 4th day. Ben Stokes picked up four wickets, including the big one of Kohli. Final Scorecard: England: 287 and 180 all out India: 274 and 162 all out in 54.2 overs (Virat Kohli 51; Ben Stokes 4/40.