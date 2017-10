New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) India registered a defeat by a slender 1-2 margin against Colombia in the group stage fixture of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

A brace from Colombian Juan Penaloza (49th, 83rd minute) helped the visitors seal their first victory and earn three points.

For India, Jeakson Thounaojam (82nd minute) scored the lone and first ever goal at a FIFA World Cup.

