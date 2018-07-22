India lose to China in women's U-17 BRICS tournament

Johannesburg, July 22 (IANS) The Indian U-17 womens team lost 1-2 against China in their last match of the BRICS U-17 Football Tournament here on Sunday.

Two goals by China late in the second half nullified the lead India had taken early on, as the opponents ran out eventual winners.

Manisha had put the Indians ahead in the 25th minute when she capitalised on a rebound off a free-kick and her shot went into the net to give India the advantage.

The Indian women had a chance to double their lead before half-time in the 42nd minute but failed to make the most out of it as the shot was placed wide of the goal.

In the second half, the Indian custodian Archana made some good saves to keep India in the match but her citadel was breached in the 74th minute when China equalised from the penalty spot.

Eight minutes later, the Chinese scored once again to take the lead. The Indian women could do little to muster an equaliser and with time running out, failed to make the most of their opportunities.

