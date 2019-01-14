India lose to Bahrain, crash out of Asian Cup

Sharjah, Jan 14 (IANS) India lost 0-1 to Bahrain in their last Group A match to crash out of the Asian Cup football tournament here on Monday.

Jamal Rashed (90+1) converted a penalty in second half added time as Bahrain managed to break India's dogged defence after 90 minutes of grim battle.

India finished at the bottom of the group with three points from as many matches.

With hosts United Arab Emirates being held 1-1 by Thailand in the other Group A match of the night, both teams entered the next stage.

The UAE finished the group stage with five points, while Thailand and Bahrain ma naged four points each.

--IANS

ajb/prs