Ipoh (Malaysia), March 6 (IANS) India remained winless in the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament after losing 2-4 to Australia in their third match here on Tuesday.

Ramandeep Singh (52nd and 53rd minutes) scored twice after Australia were 4-0 up, thanks to Mark Knowles 28th minute, penalty stroke), Aran Zalewski (35th), Daniel Beale (41st) and Blake Govers (43rd, penalty corner).

--IANS

