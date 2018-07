India lost second ODI against England by 86 runs at Lord's stadium in London on Saturday. Earlier, India outclassed England by 8 wickets in the first ODI held at Trent Bridge here. With the win, England levelled the three-match series at 1-1 with a victory over India. After Joe Root hit a century in the first innings, Liam Plunkett shunned with the bowl for English side while Plunket took four wickets conceding 46 runs.