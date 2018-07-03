India looks to a winning start against England

India will be looking to kick-start their England tour on a winning note when they face the English team in the first match of the three-match T20I series here at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Going into the series, Indian captain Virat Kohli has made it very clear that team will play the game in a fearless manner. Reflecting on his own performance, the right-hand batsman said that he is looking to have a good time and is more concerned about team's performance. India, who are heading into the series after registering a comprehensive 2-0 win against Ireland, suffered a majored blow after their main bowler Jasprit Bumrah, along with Washington Sundar, was ruled out of the T20I series due to a left-hand injury.