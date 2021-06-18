India logs 62,480 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 fresh fatalities

New Delhi, June 18 (PTI) With 62,480 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,97,62,793, while the death toll climbed to 3,83,490 with 1,587 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 61 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases have fallen below 8 lakh after 73 days and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has crossed 96 per cent. The active cases have declined to 7,98,656 comprising 2.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.03 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 28,084 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 19,29,476 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,71,67,696.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 3.24 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 11 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.80 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 36th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,85,80,647, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.29 per cent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 26,89,60,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

The 1,587 new fatalities include 636 from Maharashtra, 210 from Tamil Nadu and 138 from Karnataka.

A total of 3, 83,490 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,16,026 from Maharashtra, 33,434 from Karnataka, 30,548 from Tamil Nadu, 24,886 from Delhi, 22,030 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,182 from West Bengal, 15,738 from Punjab and 13,361 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI PLB DV DV