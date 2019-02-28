India will live as one, fight as one, win as one: PM Modi

A day after Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan following an aerial engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spread the message of unity among the citizens and said, "India will live as one, grow as one, fight as one, win as one." PM Modi's remark came after escalating situation with Pakistan, which violated India's airspace on Wednesday in which India lost its MiG 21 aircraft but not before shooting down enemy country's F-16 plane.