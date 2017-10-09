India, Lithuania sign extradition treaty

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Enhancing its engagement with the Baltic region, India on Monday signed an extradition treaty with Lithuania following a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Lithuanian counterpart Linus Linkevicius here.

"India & Lithuania signed Treaty on Extradition and Protocol amending & supplementing the Agreement relating to Air Services," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Linkevicius also gifted Sushma Swaraj a copy of Sanskrit-Lietuviu Mala, a compilation of 108 Sanskrit words that are common in both the languages.

"He told me that there are some 10,000 Sanskrit words in Lithuanian language. The compilation work is in progress," she stated in a separate tweet.

Lithuanians have great interest in Indian cultural traditions, including yoga. An estimated 70 per cent of Lithuanians visiting India have spiritual and yogic interests.

The Indian community in Lithuania is around around 700-strong, including students.

