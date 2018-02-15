In a candid assessment of the bilateral relationship between Kazakhstan and India, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to India Bulat Sarsenbayev said on Thursday that his country offers opportunities for investment and doing business for Indians. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the second India-Kazakhstan Joint Business Council meeting being held here, Ambassador Sarsenbayev described his country as the largest trade partner of India among Central Asian countries. He emphasised that Kazakhstan is ready to become a real partner to India. As regards the strength of the bilateral and strategic relationship, he pointed to the fact that it was very diverse and mutually beneficial. He cited the recent cultural cooperation taking place between the Hindi and Kazakh film industries as an outstanding example of this large scale cooperation. Joint Secretary (Eurasia) in the Ministry of External Affairs G.V. Srinivas said both countries have been strategic partners for a long time and added that India has limitless opportunities in Kazakhstan in several sectors, including tourism, transport and minerals etc. The two-day Second India-Kazakhstan Joint Business Council meeting is being hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the Federation House here.