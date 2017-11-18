India likely to have conditioning camp at NCA ahead of SA tour

Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) The Indian cricket team will have a conditioning camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru ahead of the South Africa tour in January, a top BCCI official said here.

"Before the South Africa tour, we may have the Indian cricket team have a conditioning camp at the NCA," a top BCCI official told reporters on condition of anonymity on the sidelines of the India-Sri Lanka first cricket Test at the Eden Gardens here.

India play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s starting January 5 in Cape Town. The camp is likely to be of one week's duration.

