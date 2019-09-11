India is legal owner of Gilgit-Baltistan: Activist Senge Sering at UNHRC session

Director of Institute of Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, Washington DC and activist Senge H Sering on September 11 said that Gilgit-Baltistan is part of India and it's time for India to step up and claim Gilgit-Baltistan and build relationship with people of the region. He gave the statement at 42nd session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva, Switzerland. "It is time for India which is a lawful legal owner of Gilgit-Baltistan to step up in the UNHRC and outside UNHRC claiming Gilgit-Baltistan not just as a symbolic gestures but building relationship with the people of living there," said Sering. The Baloch activist also hailed India's move of making Ladakh a Union Territory and asserted that Gilgit-Baltistan is also looking forward for the same development. "What we have seen that India has done in Ladakh by giving them their own union territory is something that we look towards in hope that one day Gilgit-Baltistan also be able to have that kind of development and political model that India provides to Ladakh. We are part of India," Sering added.