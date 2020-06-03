India will have to learn to live with COVID-19 till the time we don't have a vaccine: Amit Shah to CNN-News18

In an interview with CNN-News18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India's 70-day-long series of lockdowns was used by the Centre and states to ramp up and shore up medical facilities and the country is better placed to move towards 'Unlock-1' down to the district level. He said Indians will have to get used to living with the virus until a vaccine is developed, especially with the country moving into Unlock-1.

"Now, facilities are in place in all districts. There are protocols in places across all districts and there has been training of home guards, policemen, panchayat members and health care workers. All this has enabled us to move towards Unlock-1," said he said.

"We have used the lockdown effectively to ramp up and consolidate our medical and quarantine facilities. Till we don't have a vaccine against this virus, we have to get used to living with it," Shah added.

After imposing the national lockdown, the central government started collating a database of all the medical facilities and human resources available in the country. The Central government had its task cut out and it had to ramp up bed capacity, supply of medical oxygen, ventilator supply, testing capacity, quarantine facilities and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The government placed orders for PPE and ventilators with a few foreign firms and also pushed domestic companies to ramp up production. It also invited bids for supply of medical oxygen since oxygen therapy is one of the key factors in treatment of COVID-19 patients, who become breathless in a critical state.

