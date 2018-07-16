India leads serverless computing adoption: Report

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) With 43 per cent developers deploying applications in a serverless environment compared to 33 per cent globally, India is leading the pack in serverless adoption, US-based Cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean said on Monday.

The use of Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) solutions is higher in India (46 per cent) compared to other markets, said DigitalOcean's fourth edition of quarterly "Currents" report.

"As a developer-focused company, it's vital for us to keep up with the technologies and tools that developers and their teams are interested in, so we can help them achieve their goals," said Prabhakar Jayakumar, Country Director, DigitalOcean India.

The report asked nearly 5,000 respondents for their opinions on developer technologies like containers and serverless computing and the latest hiring trends in software development.

"Containers are gaining momentum, with 49 per cent of developers now using them. As container technology and management tools continue advancing at a rapid pace, containers are becoming a go-to tool in the developer arsenal," the findings showed.

Serverless computing is in an earlier stage of adoption.

"One of the biggest challenges developers report when it comes to serverless is monitoring and debugging," said the report.

Globally, only a third of developers have deployed applications in a serverless environment.

"Those who do not yet have a clear understanding of serverless, 81 per cent plan to do further research into the technology this year," said the report.

Employers cited "losing top candidates to competing offers" as the biggest challenge in hiring while "creating ample opportunities for growth" and "fostering a great workplace culture" key to retaining talent.

