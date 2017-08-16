India is leading world for awareness of LED bulbs: Piyush Goel

Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Piyush Goel said everywhere in the world it is said that India is leading the world for awareness of LED bulbs. Further talking about the electricity bills and role of LED, he informed that the electricity that is saved from energy efficiency reduces the bills of the consumers. He also mentioned that there will be savings of 40,000 crores of the customers by 2019. Talking about the feedback of LED, he said it has been extremely good as people across the nation are changing bulbs and Fans.