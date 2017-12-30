India launches its first-ever patrol vessel 'Priyadarshini'

India's first-ever Fast Patrol vessel (FPV) Priyadarshini was launched in Kolkata on Saturday. This is the first of the series of five fast patrol vessels, which is being built for the Indian Coast Guard by the Garden Reach ship builders and engineers limited between 1991 and 1998. The ship is 50 metre long, 7.5 M wide with a displacement of around 308 tons. It is designed for a maximum speed of 34 knots with an endurance of more than 1500 nautical miles. Priyadarshini is equipped with 3 main engines with advanced control systems, water jet units and an 'Integrated Bridge System' for all communication and navigation systems. The ship is also fitted with 40/60 Gun as main armament and will also have improved habitability features with fully air conditioned modular accommodation for 35 personnel.