India, Kyrgyzstan are together in fight against terrorism: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a joint statement with President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, in Bishkek after delegation level talks and signing of agreements between India and Kyrgyzstan. PM Modi said, "We are together in fight against terrorism. It is imperative to give out a message to the world that terrorism will not be tolerated at any cost." Prime Minister Modi is in Kyrgyzstan for the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.