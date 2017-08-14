India, Korea celebrate Independence Day in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Five countries including South Korea, Congo, Bahrain and Liechtenstein will mark August 15 as Independence Day along with India.

India and Korea together celebrated the spirit of freedom in a cultural programme titled 'Jashn-E-Azadi' here over the weekend.

Sadhya, a unit of Performing Arts, directed and choreographed by Santosh Nair narrated the journey of India's Independence from the period of golden age, to the British rule, to the liberating independence through the medium of dance and music.

The performers from South Korea, as well as local artists, showcased a glimpse of Korea's culture through music, dance and martial arts at the event.

South Korean Ambassador Lee Hac Kwang expressed his happiness about the occasion saying, "I am so happy that we can celebrate Independence Day with India."

He said that Korean freedom fighters were inspired by Mahatma Gandhi during Korea's struggles for freedom. "Through this kind of cooperative celebration we are looking to strengthen the relationship between India and Korea and pave the way for an everlasting friendship for the coming generation," he said.

Congress Leader Shiela Dixit, Actor Vinay Pathak, Korean Ambassador Lee Hac Kwang marked their presence at the fifth edition of the event was organised by Nehru Bal Sangh.

"The aim of Jashn-E-Azadi to invoke and instil a sense of pride and make the youth understand the factual meaning of independence, realize its importance and engage in the celebrations withmuch more enthusiasm, fervor, energy and pride, and not consider the festival as a mere holiday or vacation," said Nehru Bal Sangh President Ashok Sahota.

