India knocked out of Sudirman Cup badminton tournament after going down to China in quarters

It was always going to be a major uphill task overcoming China who have won this tournament 10 of the 14 times it has been earlier played.

India have been knocked out of the Sudirman Cup badminton tournament after they went down 3-0 in the quarterfinal clash against favourites China. It was always going to be a major uphill task overcoming China who have won this tournament 10 of the 14 times it has been earlier played.

India have never won this team tournament that is currently taking place in Australia. India lost the men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles matches, making the women’s singles and women’s doubles matches irrelevant.

It was always going to be an uphill task for the ninth seeded Indian team to breach the Chinese wall and though the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy put up a gritty show to challenge the World No. 2 pair of Lu Kai and Huang Yaqiong, they ultimately went down. The experienced Chinese combination had the last laugh as they beat Ashwini and Satwiksairaj 16-21, 21-13, 21-16 in the first match that lasted an hour and three minutes.

K Srikanth was then handed the enormous task of taming the Olympic champion Chen Long. In the 48-minute men’s singles match, Srikanth showed some spark but never really came close to threatening the supremacy of the Chinese. In the end, it was a 16-21, 17-21 defeat against Long that saw India slip to a 0-2 deficit in the five-match rubber.

Young pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Sen then faced Fu Haifeng and Zhang Nan in the mixed doubles match and capitulated 9-21, 11-21 within half an hour as China registered a 3-0 win over India. The next two matches – singles, which PV Sindhu was suppose to play, and women’s doubles – became inconsequential. (with wires inputs)