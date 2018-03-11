All India Kisan Sabha's protest march reaches Thane

All India Kisan Sabha's protest march reached Thane's Octroi Naka today. Over 30,000 farmers are heading to Mumbai from Nashik, demanding a complete loan waiver. The farmers, who are covering a stretch of 30Kms every day, aim at 'gheraoing' Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai on March 12. The march commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in Central Nashik. The farmers of the state have been demanding a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills. The march will reach Mumbai on March 12.