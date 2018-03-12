All India Kisan Sabha protestors reach Odisha's Assembly

The farmers' protest led by All India Kisan Sabha reached the Odisha assembly on Monday and raised their demands. They marched in thousands to protest outside the Odisha Assembly. One of the protesting farmers said, "We have faith that the government will listen to our demands and thus we will get fair price for our produce and also our pensions." The farmers are demanding their loans to be waived-off completely along with raise in their pensions and fair price for their produce. Earlier today, the farmers reached Azad Maidan in Mumbai.