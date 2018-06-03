India to take on Kenya in Intercontinental Cup 2018

The soccer team of India is set to take on Kenya in the ongoing 2018 Intercontinental Cup. The upcoming match is the 100th international match of the Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri. India began the cup with an impressive 5- nil victory over its Chinese counterparts, Chinese Taipei. Chhetri is in his best form after scoring a hat-trick in the match against Chinese Taipei. After this tournament India will head out for the AFC Asian Cup in United Arab Emirates.