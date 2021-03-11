India keen to see Afghanistan as peaceful, powerful, prosperous country: DG Military Intelligence

New Delhi, Mar 12 (ANI): Director General of Military Intelligence, Lt Gen Sanjeev Sharma on Afghan National Defence and Security Forces Day wished Afghanistan to be a peaceful, powerful, prosperous country and also appreciated professionalism of Afghan armed forces. Lt Gen Sanjeev Sharma said, “The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces day commemorates service of Afghan forces towards the great country. On behalf of Chief of Army Staff and the Indian Army, I extend my sincere felicitations to Afghanistan's officers-soldiers who defend their motherland under extremely challenging and tough conditions. India and Afghanistan share a very strong relationship that has its foundation in our historical linkages and people to people exchange. Indian army is committed to assist and support the Afghan security forces in all aspects in all domains.” He further said, “Cooperation between both Armies and defence forces has seen productive engagements, especially in last few years. India is keen to see Afghanistan as peaceful, powerful, prosperous country. We're appreciative of professionalism of Afghan armed forces and their contribution in maintaining peace.”