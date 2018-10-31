India jumps 23 ranks in WB's ease of doing business, now at 77

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) India has climbed 23 places in the World Bank's (WB) latest ease of doing business rankings in a near repeat of its performance last year and now stands at 77 among 190 countries assessed by the multilateral lender.

The World Bank's latest Doing Business Report 2019 released here on Wednesday showed that various measures undertaken by the government had helped India jump 23 places from its rank of 100 in 2017. The country had entered the top 100 last year with a bigger jump of 30 places.

"The Doing Business assessment provides objective measures of business regulations and their enforcement across 190 economies on ten parameters affecting a business through its life cycle," a Finance Ministry release said.

--IANS

